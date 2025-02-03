ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Raptors defence gets tougher as Toronto wins for eighth time in 10 games

Published

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) tries to get around Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) during first half NBA action in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.