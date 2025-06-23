ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres sign forward Clair DeGeorge to one-year contract

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Victoire's Clair DeGeorge (26) moves in on Boston Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel during first period PWHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.