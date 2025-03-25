ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Poeltl, Quickley help Raptors beat struggling Wizards 112-104

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) moves past Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.