ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oviedo earns 1st major league win since 2023 as Pirates beat Blue Jays 2-1 to take the series

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.