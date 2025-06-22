ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Osorio returns to Toronto after suffering lower-body injury training with Canada

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian men's national team midfielder Jonathan Osorio spoke about the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Mexico and whether or not Canada is being considered an underdog.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.