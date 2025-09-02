Sports

Ola Brynhildsen returns to Norway after loan stay with Toronto FC mutually terminated

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC forward Ola Brynhildsen (9) fights for the ball against New York City FC defender Thiago Martins, during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.