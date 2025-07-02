ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

MLSE boss says cutting Italian stars loose from Toronto FC offers opportunity for MLS franchise

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC looks to put internal bickering behind it and end a tumultuous week on a winning note as D.C. United comes to town Saturday. Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne (right) and Federico Bernardeschi confer over a free kick during action MLS action against New York Red Bulls in Toronto on Wednesday May 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.