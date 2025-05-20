ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Toronto’s Etienne, Montreal’s Waterman

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC's Kosi Thompson, left, challenges CF Montreal's Joel Waterman (16) during first-half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.