ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Mikey Sullivan savouring life as a pro soccer player since being drafted by TFC

By The Canadian Press

Published

Mikey Sullivan, co-captain of Toronto FC II, is shown on the ball in MLS Next Pro action against Inter Miami II in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 10, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Inter Miami II **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.