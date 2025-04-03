ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Marner scores winner, Stolarz stellar in Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over Panthers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) watches the play as Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) battles with Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.