ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Maple Leafs recall veteran goaltender Matt Murray from AHL, demote Dennis Hildeby

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray makes a save as Washington Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois looks for a rebound during NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Maple Leafs recalled veteran goaltender Murray from the American Hockey League and demoted rookie Dennis Hildeby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.