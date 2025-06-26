ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Maple Leafs GM expects pending unrestricted free agent Marner to hit open market

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner speaks to the media during the end of the season locker clean out day in Toronto on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.