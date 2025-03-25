ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Leafs sign NCAA star centre Haymes to two-year deal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs players stand for the national anthem prior to NHL hockey action, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.