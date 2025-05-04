ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Leafs, Oilers given starting dates for second round of NHL playoffs

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) reacts after scoring an empty net goal against the Ottawa Senators during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.