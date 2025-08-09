ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Kershaw beats Scherzer in Cooperstown matchup, Betts’ homer powers Dodgers past Blue Jays

By The Associated Press

Published

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets set to pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.