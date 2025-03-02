ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior B goalie Hayden Jeffery backstops Niagara to 'fairy-tale' win over OHL powerhouse London

By The Associated Press

Published

Members of the Niagara Ice Dogs mob goalie Hayden Jeffery in St. Catharines, Canada, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.