ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jays starter Scherzer encouraged after throwing this week, to visit hand specialist

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto pitcher Max Scherzer (31) returns to the dugout after the Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 in an MLB game at Rogers Centre on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.