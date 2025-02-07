ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jays GM says Max Scherzer's arrival raises the bar for everyone in the organization

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Published

Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Seattle. Newly acquired pitcher Scherzer and Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins, who signed the 40-year-old right-hander to a one-year contract US$15-million contract, meet the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Stephen Brashear


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.