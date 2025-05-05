ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jays’ failure to generate offence costly in close series with Guardians

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a broken bat single during 8th inning MLB action against the Cleveland Guardians in Toronto on Sunday May 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.