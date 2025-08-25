ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jayden Hibbert has 1st MLS shut out in 2nd career start for Atlanta in 0-0 tie with Toronto

By The Associated Press

Published

Le logo du Toronto FC


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.