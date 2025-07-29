ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Italy’s Musetti moves on to third round at National Bank Open, Canada’s Arseneault eliminated

By The Canadian Press

Published

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy returns the ball against James Duckworth of Australia during second-round tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette<


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.