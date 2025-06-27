ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

‘It was great what he did’: Toronto Raptors fans react to Ujiri’s surprise exit

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri speaks to members of the media, at a press conference in Toronto, on Monday, July 8, 2024.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.