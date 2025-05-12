ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

‘Head of the snake’: Teammates, opponents impressed by Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev

By The Canadian Press

Published

Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (8) clears the puck in front of goaltender Joseph Woll (60) as Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk (19) looks on during Game 2 of the teams' second-round playoff series in Toronto on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.