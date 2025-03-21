ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Giménez drives in four, Berríos solid as Blue Jays beat Phillies 11-7

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez, left, completes a double play after forcing out Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter in the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.