ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Former CFL quarterback Wally Gabler dies at the age of 80

By The Canadian Press

Published

Former CFL quarterback Wally Gabler has died at the age of 80. (X/Toronto Argonauts)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.