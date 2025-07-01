ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Federico Bernardeschi leaves Toronto FC, Lorenzo Insigne expected to follow

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (10) and New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana (9) argue during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday, May 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.