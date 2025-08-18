ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Eovaldi solid over seven innings, Rangers beat Blue Jays 10-4 to avoid series sweep

By The Canadian Press

Published

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely into home to score on a single by Jake Burger, ahead of a tag from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) in fourth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.