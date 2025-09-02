Sports

Drake places a US$300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win the U.S. Open

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Drake sits courtside at a Toronto Raptors game (left); Jannik Sinner during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships (left). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.