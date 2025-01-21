ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Defender Daniel Nimick joins Forge FC after two seasons with Halifax Wanderers

By The Canadian Press

Published

A game ball for the Canadian Premier League is seen during a match between York United FC and Forge Hamilton FC in CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.