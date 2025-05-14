ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Daulton Varsho has never hit the ball harder in his return from shoulder surgery

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho (right) hits a three-run home run as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen (19) looks on during eighth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.