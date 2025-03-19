ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada men to play Ukraine and Ivory Coast at Canadian Shield tournament in Toronto

By The Canadian Press

Published

Team Canada’s Tajon Buchanan (11) celebrates his goal with teammate Cyle Larin after scoring against Jamaica during first half men's World Cup qualifier soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.