ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

CAA Centre in Brampton to stage new Canada Super 60 cricket league in July

By The Canadian Press

Published

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, and Tom Latham run between the wickets during the tri-series ODI cricket final match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fareed Khan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.