ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Brandon Lowe’s pair of two-run homers powers Rays past Blue Jays 8-3

By The Canadian Press

Published

Tampa Bay Rays second base Brandon Lowe (8) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.