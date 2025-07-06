ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bo Bichette leads Blue Jays past Angels 3-2 for Toronto’s eighth straight win

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido hits an RBI single off Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson during fourth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, July 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.