ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

BMO Field playing surface 'looking good' ahead of Toronto FC home opener Saturday

By The Canadian Press

Published

Robert Heggie, director of grounds at MLSE, is shown at BMO Field, in Toronto, Thursday, March 13, 2025, before the removal of the tarp covering the field ahead of Saturday's Toronto FC home opener against the Chicago Fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.