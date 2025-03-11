ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Blue Jays win fourth straight with 3-2 victory over Twins in spring training

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette slides safe at home plate to score a run against the New York Yankees during tthe hird inning Grapefruit League MLB baseball action in Dunedin, Fla., on Saturday, February 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.