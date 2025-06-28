ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Blue Jays recall infielder Wagner from Triple-A Buffalo, option Roden to minors

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden (18) hits his first career home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.