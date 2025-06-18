ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Blue Jays lose outfielders Clase and Straw to injury in 2 innings against Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase runs down a single hut by Philadelphia Phillies' Weston Wilson during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.