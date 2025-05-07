ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Blue Jays call up outfielder Clase and reliever Fisher; send down Roden and Tate

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase (right) is tagged out at third base by Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby (24) during second inning interleague MLB baseball action in Toronto, Friday, September 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















