ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bichette homers as Blue Jays rout Phillies 9-1 with 14 hits

By The Canadian Press

Published

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) hits a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) in the second inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.