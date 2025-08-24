ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bichette drives in winning run as Blue Jays hold off Marlins 7-6 in 12 innings

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.