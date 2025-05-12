ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Berube not ‘overly worried’ by Matthews’ lack of goals for Leafs against Panthers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (34) and Florida Panthers centre Eetu Luostarinen (27) go after the puck during the third period in Game 3 on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.