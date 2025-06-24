ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Back after lengthy break, TFC looks to snap 12-game winless run against Red Bulls

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC Head Coach Robin Fraser reacts during his team's loss to SC Nashville in MLS action in Toronto, on Saturday May 24, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.