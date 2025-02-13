ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

As camp opens, Blue Jays manager Schneider says club looks better on paper this year

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadians Ron McPherson, left, and his wife Kathy, from Welland, Ont., bicycle at the Toronto Blue Jays stadium ahead of the opening day of spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.