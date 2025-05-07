ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Argonauts rookie offensive lineman Pyle in familiar setting at University of Guelph

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.