Sports

After battling leukemia, Tsubasa Endoh signs one-day contract to retire as TFC player

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC renews hostilities with Eastern Conference rival New York City FC on Sunday in the round of 16 at the MLS is Back Tournament. New York City FC's Alexander Callens, below, tries to tackle Toronto FC's Tsubasa Endoh during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match in New York City, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II


















