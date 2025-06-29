ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Addison Barger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homer on consecutive pitches as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 5-3

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.