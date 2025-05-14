ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Abrupt end to record-setting ’24 campaign fuels Ticats receiver Shemar Bridges

By The Canadian Press

Published

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Shemar Bridges, left, runs against the Ottawa Redblacks during CFL football action in Hamilton on Saturday, September 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael P. Hall


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.