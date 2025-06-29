ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Abreu hits 3-run homer to ignite Red Sox 15-1 blowout over Blue Jays

By The Associated Press

Published

Boston Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu gestures after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.