Toronto's heat wave arrives today. Here's what experts say you need to know
Environment Canada's Dave Phillips joins CP24's Phil Perkins to breakdown the risks associated with extreme heat and what Torontonians should know about the war
Environment Canada suggests temperatures could soar between 30 to 36 C. Here's a look at how the city is responding and how residents are reacting
Environment Canada’s heat warning has officially settled in as experts warn “dangerously hot and humid conditions” will grip much of the GTA this afternoon heading into Tuesday night.
CP24's Phil Perkins with the latest updates from Mayor Olivia Chow as well as what to expect according to Environment Canada.
CAA spokesperson Nadia Matos provides tips on how best to prep your car before an extreme heat wave.